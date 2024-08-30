COBRA season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at PBS?

Following the season 3 finale tonight on PBS, is there a chance that a COBRA season 4 is going to happen? Or, is the show over?

As is often the case with these sort of British imports, we know that it is somewhat of a fluid situation. Here is what we can say for now: There is no official renewal for the new season yet. There is also no guarantee that there is going to be one down the road either. Our sentiment, at least for now, is that this is really just going to be up to whatever the folks at Sky in the UK want to do here, and they can really operate on their own pace.

What we will at least say here is quite simple: Locally, we worry that the show is getting somewhat lost in the shuffle. PBS typically airs a lot of its bigger British imports on Sunday nights and here, we have a series that is being placed on Thursdays. Is it because it is a political thriller and does not fit within their typical mold? For the moment, we do think that this is the sort of stuff that you have to think about.

For now, the biggest thing that we’re hoping for is simply that there is more clarity in the next couple of months. The one thing that we will say creatively here is quite simple: The show absolutely ended in a way that makes us want more. In the end, how can we not? There is just so much great potential for some other unique storylines down the road, plus also topical storylines that can be tackled. There are only so many shows that you can do this with, at least when it comes to this sort of direct manner.

Of course, we’ll offer up some more updates in the event more news is revealed…

