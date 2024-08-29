Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Tucker in trouble; halfway party

There are a couple of things worth getting into within this Big Brother 26 live feed update tonight — so, where should we start?

Well, a part of it is quite simple in that there is a plan to get rid of Tucker tomorrow night, one facilitated (to the surprise of no one) by Chelsie and Quinn. We knew in particular she would try to pull something here, and she believes that if Makensy wins the AI Arena, she will be able to take the shot at him and deliver. She and Quinn will vote to evict him, and if that happens, she just needs Leah, Makensy, and Cam.

Will she have them? Well, Makensy confirmed to her she would vote out Tucker, and it’s easy to assume Leah would as well. Cam has said that he’d like to keep Tucker around and yet, Chelsie has influence and it’s hard to pass up on the opportunity. If there is a tie, T’kor will likely break it to keep him.

Still, Tucker is in way more trouble than he was in 24 hours ago, thought to be fair, there was always a chance he’d be booted anyway if he did not win the AI Arena. There are just so many things stacked against him, and he has shown himself over time to be such a big competitor.

After the halfway party…

For those who are not aware, this is something that happens in the game every season where the feeds go down for a while and people drink and/or party. By the time everything came back, the bulk of the cast felt pretty hammered and Tucker / Rubina were making out in front of everyone. Meanwhile, you also had Chelsie telling Makensy that if she can win the AI Arena tomorrow, the votes are there to get Tucker out of the game. (Him being so public with a showmance the day before eviction probably is not the best idea…)

What do you think is going to happen on Big Brother 26 tonight?

