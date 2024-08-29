The Serpent Queen season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

Following the big season 2 finale today at Starz, is The Serpent Queen season 3 actually going to happen? Or, have we reached the end?

Well, let’s start things off here by noting that based on all current indications, the network has not confirmed things one way or another. They could spend the next several weeks working to figure this out! What we will at least say for now is rather simple: In theory, you can argue that there is more of Catherine de’ Medici’s story to tell based on how long she lived. The question is whether or not the network is interested in telling that.

Historically, you can claim that Starz is not altogether well-known for keeping these royal dramas going for a long period of time … but isn’t there an opportunity here to change things up? If nothing else, Catherine had an extremely eventful and complicated life that was full of political moves and trying her best to always bring her family into specific points.

Now if the series does return, let’s just say that you could be stuck waiting for a long period of time. Over the past few years, one of the things that the network has done is keep shows on the shelf for a long time between seasons. We’ve seen with a number of series (think the Power franchise or Hightown, which is now over) that there is a long break of 16-18 months between seasons. This means that it could be early 2026 before we dive into the world of The Serpent Queen again.

If you do want to see the show back for more, the only advice that we can offer is pretty simple: Remember to recommend it to your friends, or convince them to sign up to Starz in order to check it out. If executives think that this show is a great way to drive revenue, they will bring it back for more.

