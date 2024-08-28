Based on a True Story season 2 premiere date, new details!

After weeks’ worth of speculation, we now have more insight to share regarding Based on a True Story season 2 over at Peacock.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that all eight episodes of the next season are going to be officially coming your way starting on Thursday, November 21. These episodes tend to be pretty short, so this is the perfect show to binge through as you get into the Thanksgiving holiday.

So what is the story going to be about? Well, the second season, per the streamer, “finds new parents Ava and Nathan Bartlett three months into parenthood. Focused on taking care of her family, Ava is determined to resist her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while Nathan trains private tennis clients. But a series of new murders pulls her back in – is Matt behind the slayings? Is Tory, now entangled in a relationship with Matt, in danger? For a while, life is good — Ava’s TikTok habit and her new friend Drew provide a welcome distraction, and Nathan’s all in on reigniting his tennis career as well as his friendship with Matt — until danger comes knocking, literally.”

We will admit that the first season was pretty surprising on some levels, thanks mostly to it being less about a defined mystery and more about a push and pull between Ava and Nathan trying to do the right thing and also saving their floundering future. How far are you willing to go for success? Sure, this is a dark comedy, but there are a lot of times where the emphasis can be put on the word “dark” here more than any other.

Of course, we hope that this season gets a little bit more into what is really going on with Matt — why does he do the things that he does? Is there a real motive beyond just brutality?

What are you most excited to see moving into Based on a True Story season 2 over at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some additional updates here.

