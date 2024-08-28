Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Angela, Tucker make up

In less than 48 hours the latest Big Brother 26 eviction show is going to be here and, of course, there will be a lot of mess across the board. Leading into it, though, it seems like there is a minor reconciliation.

After a Veto Ceremony that proved to be pretty chaotic on Monday, Angela and Tucker finally made up — at least personally. Tucker actually did not want Angela on the block this week (he was hoping for Leah after Cam saved himself with the Veto), but she was still furious about her throwing him under the bus after he fought for her in the past.

Ironically, it was Tucker’s own AI Instigator message (delivered by fake Chelsie) that helped to stir up emotions tonight. After he had a fake T’kor give fashion tips — a way to ensure that people started to scramble and think they needed study — he then had Chelsie proclaim that Angela was her target. Also, that she didn’t stand a chance in the AI Arena up against Makensy and Tucker. We do think this is Tucker trying to play some mindgames to better ensure that he wins it, but it made Angela emotional and Chelsie upset, since she said she doesn’t feel that way. Tucker eventually came around to hugging Angela, telling her he still loves her.

Angela may very well go home if she’s on the block — Quinn hilariously told Makensy tonight that he could rally the votes for her, presumably if it is her and Angela on the block together. In reality, Quinn doesn’t have a lot of pull and neither does Makensy. If she stays, it is more because of the house wanting Angela out than wanting her to stay. The general consensus seems to be that Tucker is useful for a while longer, especially since there was proof this week that he doesn’t win everything.

