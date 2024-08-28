America’s Got Talent: Journeyy sings ‘Three Little Birds’

We had a feeling that Journeyy on America’s Got Talent tonight had a chance of getting a Golden Buzzer — but did it happen?

First and foremost, the younger singer took a different approach to what he brought to the table tonight. For his first audition, he opted to do an original song; thing time around, he took on a distinct and very-much different version of the Bob Marley classic “Three Little Birds” — and absolutely he was able to bring a lot of unique style to it. It started off softer but as the song went on, he was able to add more and more substance and big notes to it. He is so young and still, it feels like he’s got a lot to offer.

We do think that this is the sort of performance that is going to make Journeyy be remembered beyond the show tonight, and honestly that matters more than anything. This is not a song that gets covered left and right and by virtue of that, we do think that he will stand out.

Did he get a Golden Buzzer? No, but we do think he’s going to have a really good chance of moving forward in the competition — why wouldn’t he with a voice like that? Also, remember for a moment that America does tend to love singers and above all else, they tend to be even more attached to kid singers. We do think that the future is going to be pretty bright for him regardless of if he moves on to the next round or not … but he stands a really good chance. It is mostly going to depend now on how everyone else fares over the remainder of the night.

