Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony results, week 6

We know that there was a ton of uncertainty leading up to the Veto Ceremony today within the Big Brother 26 house — so what did T’kor actually decide to do?

First and foremost, let’s note that it was obvious Cam was going to save himself. From there, the Head of Household narrowed things down to Leah or Angela as a replacement nominee. She recognized that she did not want to put up an ally in case Makensy won the AI Arena and then either that ally or Tucker would leave. She spent most of Sunday going back and forth over what the right move was.

Late Sunday, she decided seemingly on Leah, mostly because it was what her alliance wanted; yet, she would take some heat for it, and there was actually a better chance Tucker would be evicted over her if Makensy won the arena again. Earlier today, though, it seemed like there was a chance things could change as Tucker confronted Angela about saying she was ready to turn on him — she explained it by saying that she had a weak moment due to his relationship with Rubina, plus comments Makensy made that got into her head. Tucker still preferred Leah to be the replacement nominee even after all of this craziness, but we doubt that this relationship has anywhere near the same sort of legs long-term.

In the end, T’kor decided to go ahead and nominate Angela, who then threw Quinn under the bus all over again and there was drama. Tucker was also upset, seemingly because he feels like he did so much for Angela and there was not a lot of love given to him in return. He’s now super-annoyed, but the good news is that he may have a better chance of staying if Makensy wins the AI Arena. This is going to be a really messy next couple of days.

