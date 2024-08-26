Sherwood season 2 episode 3 air date, spoilers: What’s next?

After the latest airing today on BBC One, of course it makes sense to be curious about a Sherwood season 2 episode 3. What more can we say here?

Well, for starters, it feels right to begin with the bad news that unfortunately, you are going to be waiting for a while longer now than you did to get episode 2. The schedule for the start of the season was clearly meant to get people hooked after a long wait following the end of season 1. The plan here is for episode 3 to air on Sunday; meanwhile, episode 4 will air a week from today. The show is sticking with a twice-a-week schedule, and that may cause a lot of it to really feel like it is blowing by.

Now, let’s get back to the story here given that there are some huge events that are going to be leaving the residents spellbound and shook. There are multiple deaths, the mine in peril, and a lot that could dramatically alter the road ahead. We also tend to think that there’s probably going to be some huge reveal at the end here that really accelerates you into the second half of the story. There is not a lot of real estate for everyone involved here (only six episodes), so it does feel rather clear that folks are going to have to move quickly.

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full Sherwood season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

A familiar face joins the investigation, as the community reels from the news of the latest deaths. Meanwhile, Lisa follows up on a lead which could affect the future of the mine.

One of the things that we are super-curious to hear about between now and the next episode airing is just how popular the show is in the ratings. Has it remained the enormous hit that it once was? Time will tell.

What do you most want to see moving into Sherwood season 2 episode 3 on BBC One?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







