Poker Face season 2 premiere date: August 2024 update

Are we finally getting closer to getting a Poker Face season 2 premiere date at Peacock? Obviously, it has been a long wait for news. It’s also been a long time since season 1 premiered back in February 2023!

With this in mind, we obviously think that there is a demand out there to get more news on the series sooner rather than later; however, that does not mean that we are on the cusp of some major reveals at all. Production for the Natasha Lyonne series kicked off last month and realistically, that means that we’re looking at a launch at some point next year. That means that other than perhaps casting news, we aren’t getting anything more on the Poker Face front for a good while. Prepare accordingly.

Given that this is largely a case-of-the-week mystery show, it can be hard to fathom on some levels that we’ve waited so long already for new episodes. However, at the same time, it is important to remember here that the industry strikes of 2023 played a huge factor in a lot of this and otherwise, the series would have likely been back sooner.

Whenever it does return, let’s just say that we do think that you’re going to get more of what you have always wanted — great mysteries fronted by strong guest stars. Just because of the nature of this show, we do tend to think that it can be rather easy to get people on board to play around for a few weeks shooting an episode. There does not have to be any responsibility beyond that.

Whenever the show does come back, let’s just hope for a lot of promotion around it! After all, this feels like one of those series that will have a huge audience once people are more aware of its existence.

