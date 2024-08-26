Futurama season 12 episode 6: ‘Attack of the Clothes’

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to dive into Futurama season 12 episode 6, which is titled “Attack of the Clothes.” So, what lies ahead in here?

Well, much like the past few weeks, it feels like this installment is going to be themed around a specific character, with the Professor getting some of the limelight here. As for what that means, let’s just say that a specific plan could end up spiraling in a strange and/or chaotic direction.

To get a few more details, just go ahead and check out the full Futurama season 12 episode 6 synopsis below:

The Professor’s fast-fashion clothes are a smash hit, but an environmental disaster.

As with many other stories that we’ve come to see on Futurama, we’re sure that there is a part of this story that is going to be incredibly silly. However, at the same time we do think that there’s a chance we’re going to have a chance to see a few topical pieces to what you’re seeing here. After all, there are a few different real-life circumstances that “Attack of the Clothes” could be spoofing, and we know that this show in particular likes to be somewhat topical with the various things that they take on.

One crazy thing that we have to remember here is that we’re at the halfway point of the story — how did we get to this point already? Well, it is obviously nice to know that there is a lot of story still to come and yet, at the same time, you don’t have to worry about the long-term future here, either. There are more seasons coming beyond this one, and it is crazy to think that there are probably some huge ideas that are going to be explored in there, as well.

What do you most want to see moving into Futurama season 12 episode 6 over on Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates on the way, and we don’t want you missing them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







