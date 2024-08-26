All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 9: ‘Pain is Inevitable’

As you get prepared for All American: Homecoming season 3 episode 9 on The CW next week, there are a few things worth noting.

So, where should we start things off here? The best way is simply to note that we are getting closer to the end of the 13-episode final season. Also, there WILL be an episode airing on Labor Day. We know that this is not a guarantee for a lot of shows out there, but it is 100% happening here. The network is working to have the entire run of the season done before getting into the official start of fall TV.

So what episodes ahead in episode 9? Well, the title here is “Pain is Inevitable.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below better indicates what is coming, and also the major struggle that Simone is going through when it comes to her future:

FIGHTING FOR YOUR DREAMS; LUAM GUEST STARS – When Simone is forced to fight for her spot on tennis team, she encounters an unlikely adversary on the court. JR (Sylvester Powell) and Lando (Martin Bobb-Semple) pitch the board to bring baseball back to Bringston. Cam (Mitchell Edwards) makes a huge gamble resulting in a visit from Big Hank (guest star Marvin Jones III). Meanwhile, Keisha (Netta Walker) receives some news, from a very unexpected source (#309). The episode was written by Megan McNamara & Chiara Rose and directed by Jes Macallan. Original airdate 9/2/2024.

Beyond the actual story here, isn’t it nice in general that there is so much representation in here from the larger CW family? Jones is of course known for playing Tobias Whale on Black Lightning — meanwhile, Macallan played Ava on Legends of Tomorrow and has directed both on this show and also the flagship All American before.

Remember that within the next few episodes, there are a lot of stories that Homecoming needs to bring to the table. Let’s hope that it means closure is ahead.

