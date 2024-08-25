Orphan Black: Echoes season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at AMC?

Following the season 1 finale today on AMC, is there a chance that an Orphan Black: Echoes season 2 is going to happen? Or, have we reached the end?

For now, let’s just say that there is a certain amount of ambiguity that we have on this subject, as the network has not confirmed one way or another where things are going for the Krysten Ritter series. There is a chance that it could come back for more, but nothing is altogether confirmed — and it may not be for a while as the network could want to gauge long-term performance.

If there is one thing that we’re worried about here the most, it is that Orphan Black: Echoes never seemed to generate the buzz that the original did so many years ago. Critical reception was somewhat mixed, and we do think the show was hurt by a bizarre release pattern where it aired in some countries late last year and only came to AMC in America this summer. Because of this, there were a lot of people out there who already knew how season 1 ended well before the show hit stateside.

If there is a reason for hope here, it is that at least creatively, there is still a desire to make more, and there are certainly some storylines that can be played out more. While we are sure working on this show is a ton of work for Ritter in particular, it feels like it’s a great job that allows you to really stretch the limits of who you can be as a performer. There are a lot of reasons to want to keep this going.

In the end, remember that the earlier this show learns about its future, the earlier it can plan ahead — obviously, that is useful if it gets renewed. Unfortunately, that is far from a guarantee.

What do you most want to see moving into Orphan Black: Echoes season 2, provided it happens?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







