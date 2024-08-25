Snowpiercer season 4 episode 7: ‘A Moth to a Flame’

Are you ready to check out Snowpiercer season 4 episode 7 heading into AMC next week? There are so many reasons to be eager — but where do we start?

Well, the first thing to note here is that “A Moth to a Flame” is the title for this episode, and we do tend to think that Layton is going to be on the way to getting some answers. To be specific, some huge answers — ones that a lot of people have been wondering since the very beginning of the series. If there was ever an episode that symbolizes that this is the final season, this is going to be it.

Want to learn a little more in the way of specifics? Then go ahead and check out the full Snowpiercer season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

Layton learns who was responsible for the experiments on Josie and Liana, before also finding out who froze the world; Big Alice approaches New Eden but can’t cross the boobytrapped bridge.

In general, we do tend to think that there is going to be room for some big surprises here, mostly due to the fact that even when Layton gets answers, how much is it going to change the present? Or, will it have much of a role at all? It does feel like there is still room for SO many different surprises and we are eager to see what a lot of that ends up looking like.

In the end, we’re just ready to have a great time through the remainder of the series. There are only four episodes left and within that, we’ve reached a spot where anything could happen and almost anyone could die — and of course, we’re not sure that we would personally have it any other way. A big part of what makes this show so fun at this point is the uncertainty.

What do you most want to see moving into Snowpiercer season 4 episode 7 over at AMC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







