Is Big Brother 26 new tonight on CBS, delayed? (Aug. 25, 2024)

Is Big Brother 26 new tonight on CBS, or is the network doing something a little bit wonky with their schedule again? If you are confused, just know this: We totally understand! Things can be a little bit baffling this time of year, especially when you are throwing sports into the equation.

With the aforementioned stuff in mind, we would be remiss to not mention here that everything is tentative and beyond just that, plans can certainly change.

For now, let’s just say that the plan is for the reality show to air starting at 9:30 p.m. Eastern, but it could be pushed later due to preseason NFL football — and yes, there is something about the idea of this that is absolutely hilarious. How is preseason football so important? Almost every fan of the sport knows that it has little bearing on a team’s actual record and yet, a ton of people watch it. This is just another reminder of the total stranglehold that football has on the entire entertainment industry.

As for what you’re going to get over the course of this episode, the biggest thing to note here is that you’re going to get official confirmation on the AI Instigator, plus also the Head of Household competition that took place after Thursday night’s episode. (Feed spoilers ahead.)

Honestly, we hope that this episode is also able to do a little bit more when it comes to getting us inside of T’kor’s head when it comes to what she wants for the week. We would certainly say that for now, there is a little bit of confusion still on the topic. Is she trying to go after Tucker, or is she just really wanting the house to decide and she can wash her hands with the entire issue?

