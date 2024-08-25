Tulsa King season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Adobe Walls’

Are you excited to dive into Tulsa King season 1 episode 8 on CBS next week? Well, there are so many different things that we can say!

So, where do we start? A good, natural place is just noting that the next installment is the penultimate one of the season, and whatever happens here is going to carry over almost directly into the finale. It is going to air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time (no football delay here!), and the synopsis below works to set the stage:

“Adobe Walls” – Dwight and Bodhi lay out the casino plan for Jimmy. As pressure increases, Dwight, Mitch and Tyson assemble their team and Stacy confronts Waltrip, on the Paramount+ Original series TULSA KING, Sunday, Sept. 1 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What makes all the programming here so smart is that you’re going to be seeing the show wrap on CBS come September 8 and then just a week later, season 2 will start streaming over at Paramount+. This is a pretty golden opportunity for the network to really cash out big on the Sylvester Stallone series, and you really just have to hope that it lives up to what it gave us the first go-around.

We don’t want to give too much away here for those of you who are watching the show for the first time, but we will go ahead and note that there is a pretty impactful end to the season that should make you significantly more hyped for what is going to be coming up for the next chapter. Tulsa King is most likely always going to retain its sense of humor, but you are going to see a lot of great action and drama in here at the same time. The show is meant mostly to be escapism, and we tend to think that it will succeed in pulling that off and then some.

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 1 episode 8 over on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







