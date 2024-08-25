Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 8/25?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? We understand why you would want it to be, given recent events! Given that the host did a full segment all about the Republican National Convention, you could easily argue that it makes sense for him to do one about the Democratic one, as well.

However, this is where we do have to come on here and share at least a little bit of the regrettable news: If you want more of the show, you will have to wait a good while. It has already been announced that not only is there no new episode tonight, but there will not be one until September 8, well on the other side of Labor Day Weekend.

Should you be shocked by this? Probably not, and mostly because we have seen this show take hiatuses before around this time of the year. Also, Last Week Tonight only has a certain number of episodes a season and with that in mind, they want to keep it around until after the Presidential election.

While you do wait for the show to come back on the air, the biggest thing that we can tell you is that there is going to be an opportunity to watch past seasons on YouTube! The show is uploading them throughout a lot of their off weeks and today, they are putting out there season 4. You can probably argue that this is the best season in the entire history of the show when it comes to memorable segments, given that within here, you had big-name actors, Mr. Nutterbutter turn up, Lord Buckethead, and a bunch of different, super-memorable segments from top to bottom. There was so much to love, and we’re hoping that some new audiences are going to get a chance to check a lot of this out.

What do you most want to see on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver when it returns to HBO?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







