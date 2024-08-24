Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who won the Veto, week 6?

The latest Power of Veto Competition has now come and gone within the Big Brother 26 house — so who emerged as the winner here?

Of course, the first thing that we should do here is try to set the table for what lies ahead here. If you did not know, Head of Household T’kor chose to nominate Makensy, Tucker, and Cam for eviction. She has been hesitate to label a target, but we honestly think that it’s Tucker. She just doesn’t want to admit to it too early in the event that she ends up alienating a lot of her allies within the game.

Earlier today, but Joseph and Angela were drawn to compete alongside the nominees and the HoH, and that is a draw that probably favored Tucker a good bit. He has a chance today to win his fourth straight Veto, which is something that would earn him a spot in the Big Brother history books.

So did that happen? As it turns out, no! Cam ended up breaking Tucker’s winning streak and with that, now has an opportunity to take himself off the block. Leah will likely be the replacement nominee, and this could be where some of Tucker’s fans start to get a bit nervous. After all, his support base is mostly Angela, Kimo, Rubina, and Joseph, who may want him gone eventually but certainly not at this point. He If Leah is on the block after the AI Arena, there’s even a chance Joseph abandons him as well. If there’s a 4-4 tie T’kor breaks it, and once again we do tend to think that this is where everything starts to get a little bit messy all over again.

It looks like there may be punishments that are coming out of this competition; we will learn more in due time.

