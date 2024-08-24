Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 24, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’re starting to get to the time where we are eager for more news on the show and soon. After all, the majority of the info that we’ve had about the upcoming season so far has been tied to cast members leaving. Both Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney have revealed that they will not be returning, and it is our hope that everyone else will still be around in some capacity.

Unfortunately, the bad news that we have now is rather simple, as there is no installment on the air tonight! Instead, the plan remains for the show to return either in late September / early October. With this being an election year, it is our belief that it should come on as soon as humanly possible.

As for what is known about this upcoming season at the moment, truthfully not that much. Maya Rudolph will be around for at least the start of the season to play Kamala Harris, and we will have to wait and see whether or not she sticks around depending on the results of the election. With James Austin Johnson likely back as Donald Trump, you then have to figure out who will be Tim Walz and JD Vance.

Also, you have to figure out who the host will be for the premiere and beyond that, whether or not there are going to be any new cast members. There are still some boxes that need to be checked off over the next few weeks, and we hope to get some good updates on all of that in due time. Given that we are entering season 50, we expect that every single thing should be bigger and more important than ever.

