The Librarians: The Next Chapter renewed after TNT move

Even though a lot of viewers may still be unfamiliar with The Librarians: The Next Chapter, its story is pretty incredible.

After all, consider the following. A few weeks ago, it was slated for a fall debut over at The CW. However, soon after it was pulled from the schedule, which made some wonder if this was some odd move to cut costs or phase out the show, a follow-up to the original from so many years ago. All of that changed with the news that TNT was acquiring the series.

Now, here is another twist to add to the equation — it seems like it was really TNT who actually initiated all of it, and they have also ordered a season 2. Speaking to Deadline, showrunner Dean Devlin (who also runs Electric Entertainment) had the following to say:

“It all started with a phone call I had with Sam Linsky at TNT. He’s been with the show from the very, very beginning in 2004 and I said it was very odd to be working on The Librarians without working with him. He said they were all really jealous about the show … Then about five or six weeks ago, he called and said, ‘Do you think there’s any chance you could move the show from The CW to us, and I said, ‘I don’t know but that seems kind of amazing if that could happen’. I had a phenomenal conversation with the people at The CW, it took a little gymnastics, but they were really supportive. They understood that the idea of bringing the show home was an amazing opportunity.”

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is now allowing for two pretty unique opportunities. For The CW, they can now exist as both a network and a studio to potentially help build shows for other platforms. Meanwhile, it also gets TNT back on the board again with scripted content after it was slowly withering away there over the past couple of years. We’ll just have to see where things go from here on out.

What do you think about The Librarians: The Next Chapter being at TNT now with a two-season order?

