The Librarians: The Next Chapter moving from The CW to TNT

Just days after it was pulled from the fall schedule over at The CW, The Librarians: The Next Chapter has navigated to a new home. Where is it? Well, a rather surprising place over at TNT. This is a network that once upon a time, was seemingly trying to move away from scripted dramas. According to TVLine, that is no longer the case — though with that said, their projected programming is going to be much lower-cost than it was during the network’s heyday.

Ultimately, what this means is that TNT will have a chance to actually continue a franchise that they originally had some time ago; meanwhile, it signals that The CW continues to do strange and mysterious things with their own lineup.

In a statement, here is what The CW’s President of Entertainment in Brad Schwartz had to say:

“The CW is incredibly proud to have worked alongside Dean Devlin and the entire team at Electric Entertainment to create an extraordinary continuation of The Librarians franchise … We are thrilled that the series’ original network TNT loves it as much as we do and saw great value bringing it to their audience. It’s a first for CW Studios and we cannot wait for fans to experience this incredible next chapter.”

Moving forward, it is simply our hope that this series ends up being every bit as entertaining as we think it can be, and that TNT does give it a legitimate opportunity to succeed. One thing we do think the show will eventually have going for it is a spot on Max — or, at the very least, this is what we’re hoping given that it and TNT share a parent company. Streaming is going to be the key in a lot of ways towards helping a lot of these shows get exposure during what is a fairly difficult time.

What do you think about The Librarians: The Next Chapter moving to TNT?

Do you have a lot of faith in this show? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

