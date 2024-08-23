Lady in the Lake season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the season 1 finale this week on Apple TV+, is there a chance that you are going to see a Lady in the Lake season 2? Or, have we arrived now to the end of the road?

Obviously, there are a ton of different things that we’d love to share here … but let’s just go ahead and get the bad part out of the way now. The series is not going to be back for more, and the reasoning for that is ultimately rather simple. From the get-go, the Natalie Portman – Moses Ingram story was meant to be a limited one, which is set to present a defined beginning, middle, and end. It is based on source material that also has a conclusion. Why would there be any reason to change that here?

We do think that there are some shows out there that try to twist and contort themselves into finding a way to stick around, even if they were not actually meant to once upon a time. A good example of this can actually be found over with Presumed Innocent, which is going to re-shape itself for another season. Of course, the difference between it and what we have here is ultimately rather simple, as this is based more on specific events outlined in a book, which were inspired by some events from real life. We tend to think that it would be harder to justify the existence of something more here.

Instead, just be captivated by the story here as it is, and let’s hope that there are opportunities to see some series down the road that are similar to Lady in the Lake. We know that there are reports out there suggesting that Apple TV+ is looking to cut down on some of its scripted content down the road, but we hope that this is not going to cut down on some really powerful, important stories that should be told.

Do you want to see a Lady in the Lake season 2 transpire over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







