It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premiere date update

What is going on when it comes to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 over at FXX? Well, first and foremost, we know we want it soon! How can we not? It has been over a year since the last season aired, and the comedy has become one of the few constants in a cable TV world where things are almost always changing at the drop of a hat.

So is there any chance at all that we’re heading back to Paddy’s Pub this year? We’d love it personally, but let’s just say that the odds for now are pointing in the direction of unlikely.

According to a report from TVLine, it is looking as though you will be waiting until 2025 to see the gang back with the latest batch of episodes. Like many other shows out there, it is fair to assume that It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia was impacted by the industry strikes of last year. Also, it is fair to remember that much of the entire cast is working on other projects at the same time and that is another thing that has to work itself into the equation here at some point, right?

Honestly, this is one of those shows that is very much worth waiting for, all things considered. Just remember that there are so many great episodes still to re-watch and honestly, we’re just glad that the cast and crew are still eager to make them. At a certain point, it would have been easy for them to just decide to pack all of this in and decide to not make any more. They haven’t done that and because of this, we are pretty darn grateful — and also excited to see whatever absurdity is coming up. We hardly think that anyone is going to be toning the stories down.

What do you most want to see moving into It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 over at FX?

