The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on Starz, you will have a chance to see The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 8 arrive — what more can we say about it?

Well, for starters, let’s just note that we are almost at the end of the road for at least this particular part of the story. We cannot speak to anything beyond that, mostly because the network themselves hasn’t either. There is still a chance that we get more! This is, at the very least, what we’re hoping for given that this is easily the sort of show that has potential to keep telling some complicated and messy stories set within a particular part of history.

Of course, we also do not want to get too far ahead of ourselves, given that a big part of the next episode should revolve around all sorts of chaos and/or surprises in its own right. Below, you can see the full The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 8 synopsis below with a little more insight:

Catherine’s actions lead to chaos and bloodshed, leaving a trail of devastation in their wake. Can Catherine’s desperate measures prevent total war, or has she unleashed forces beyond her control?

A lot of what this synopsis speaks to is the idea of a tipping point, one where you’ve pushed things too far and as a result of that, there is no clear way to reign anything in. There is a chance that we’ve hit that already, just as there is also a chance that Catherine still finds a way to figure things out.

As we’ve said in the past, The Serpent Queen does have at least a certain amount of flexibility when it comes to its stories — events are so many centuries ago and by virtue of that, there is room for at least a little bit of flexibility. That is, of course, within a certain measure of reason.

