Good Omens season 3 premiere date: An August 2024 update

Are we getting closer to there being some actual news around a Good Omens season 3 over at Prime Video? We may want it soon, but as so many of you know, that does not mean that it is about to happen at all.

Well, here is where we have to share the bad news — if you were hoping for anything close to specifics this month, you are going to be disappointed. After all, there is almost nothing more to really share at this point!

Speaking recently to TV Insider, star Michael Sheen made it abundantly clear that while the third and final season is coming, filming has yet to start and it remains to be seen what the story holds for him and David Tennant:

“It’s still in development, but obviously I’m very excited to work with David again, and I love that character … I’m very excited about it.”

With that quote in mind, it feels like the absolutely earliest you could expect Good Omens back is the end of next year but honestly, it feels more like 2026 is the best-case scenario. After all, this is the sort of show that will require some post-production so even once filming is done, there is still additional work that has to be done to get the series from point A to point B. So long as the end of the story proves to be interesting and well-worth the wait, all shall be fine. Work on a show like this takes time and obviously, both Sheen and Tennant have other projects, as well.

At this point, we would just say to be patient through the remainder of this year and at some point in 2025, there’s a chance that a few more details could start to trickle in — including whether some other familiar faces from the first two seasons could turn up.

What do you most want to see moving into Good Omens season 3 whenever it does premiere?

