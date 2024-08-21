Time Bandits season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big finale today on Apple TV+, it makes a lot of sense to wonder the following: Will there be a Time Bandits season 2? Or, have we reached the end of the road here for the series?

The first thing that we really should say here is that in theory, you can argue that this is the sort of story that could go on for quite some time. It is zany, imaginative, and meant for a wide audience. It also does have a certain amount of overall appeal based mostly on some of the source material.

However, even with all of that being said, it still does not feel as though a second season here is guaranteed. Why? Well, it is for a similar reason to why a number of shows are struggling at this point on the streaming service — the numbers just may not be there. This is not a show that is topping some of Apple TV+’s streaming charts, and last we checked, it was behind a number of other new original programs including Bad Monkey, Presumed Innocent, and Lady in the Lake. There are also a number of reports out there suggesting that Apple is in general in the midst of dramatically cutting down on some of their other shows. There are a handful of different reasons for that, as well, with a big one being cost savings.

If there is a Time Bandits season 2 coming, odds are something more will be announced in the next few months and they will look at overall viewership plus retention as the main factors here. In other words, if you want to see more of the series down the road, be sure to watch and tell your friends! Some shows do naturally develop more viewers after the fact and this could be at least one instance of that.

