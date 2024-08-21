The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere date, new details revealed

If you are eager to see The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere on Netflix, let’s just say that we come bearing some great news!

First and foremost, let’s start here by noting that the Michael Connelly adaptation is going to be coming back on Thursday, October 17 with the latest batch of episodes. Given that filming wrapped not that long ago, we honestly did not expect the show back until early next year! This is a testament in some ways to how fast the post-production process has gone, but also the demand at the streaming service to get the story back sooner rather than later. It has proven to be an extremely solid hit for it across the board through the first two seasons, so why not find a way to keep that going.

While the full logline for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 below does not give a lot away, we do still think it does a good job of setting the stage for what is coming:

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.

Ultimately, it is our hope that moving forward, we do continue to have a chance to see some great things and a number of surprises. Obviously, we imagine that the writers are going to do whatever they can in order to adhere to the source material, but at least a few parts of it are going to be expanded here and there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 right now

What do you most want to see moving in The Lincoln Lawyer season 3?

Are you glad that the series is going to be back sooner rather than later? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







