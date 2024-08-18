The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere date: What Netflix knows

Rest assured, The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 is coming to Netflix — you absolutely do not have to worry about that! Instead, concern yourself with a different thought instead — when the series could actually be premiering.

For those who are currently unaware, the latest batch of episodes has been done filming for a little while — what this means is that effectively, the top priority now is that all of these episodes get edited and ready-to-go for whenever the streaming service wants them on the air. Do they already have a plan? Well, let’s just say that you better believe it.

While programmers like Netflix often only reveal premiere dates two or three months in advance, they often project when they want shows back far before then. One of the biggest jobs of executives is making sure that there is a stacked schedule where there are big hits on throughout the year to retain subscribers. You don’t want The Lincoln Lawyer to premiere too close to some other hits; however, you also do not want it to sit on the shelf forever, either.

While the streamer may not have confirmed anything as of yet, our general sentiment at the moment is that you may end up seeing the third season premiere at some point either in the winter or early spring of next year. They may have a more specific date lined up already, but they won’t announce it for several reasons. For starters, they want to build up momentum closer to the actual premiere. Also, they have to leave open the possibility that there could be changes later on. After all, you never know what sort of curveballs the TV industry can throw at you. For the rest of the year, we tend to think that Netflix is focusing on some other hits including Outer Banks, The Diplomat, and then eventually Squid Game right after Christmas.

