Bad Monkey season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A look at the past

Are you ready for something a little bit different on Bad Monkey season 1 episode 4 next week? We hope so, as the Apple TV+ show is ready to deliver.

After all, the first three episodes have allowed you to better understand the construction of the case at hand, and also some of the key players that are involved. However, there are still some mysteries that remain, and they include what happened to get some of these people within the spot that they are in the first place. The more that you learn about the past, the better you understand in regards to the future … right? Well, one of the good things about where we are at the moment is that there are enough episodes of this show that they can really dive into all of this.

For a few more thoughts now, go ahead and check out the full Bad Monkey season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

A flashback reveals Eve and Nick’s origins, how Yancy got suspended, and Nick and Izzy’s nefarious business dealings.

We’ll admit that one of the biggest surprises of all that we have with this show is just that it is able to do these hour-long episodes, which is absolutely not what we expected for a comedy series starring Vince Vaughn and executive-produced by Bill Lawrence. Yet, this is a series that has done a good job of adapting the source material and keeping its tone in check. Also, so far it appears as though the show is a hit, at least when it comes to its #1 standing on Apple’s charts. It is the first show since Presumed Innocent ended to really achieve this level of dominance.

