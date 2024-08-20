The White Lotus season 3: Conan O’Brien pitched … himself?

The White Lotus season 3 has already wrapped filming in Thailand, and we now know that there’s a person who at least wanted to be on the show. Did that happen? Well, it doesn’t feel that way.

In the latest episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend alongside season 3 star Walton Goggins, the title host indicated that at a restaurant, he jokingly pitched himself to creator Mike White to be a part of the show:

“Before you guys started shooting The White Lotus, I ran into none other than Mike White in a restaurant … I said, ‘Hey, so the next season of The White Lotus, you’re going down to Thailand, right?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’ And I said, ‘I was there. I had a great time. I made a lot of friends.’ … [Then] I said, ‘If there’s a part for me, I’m available.’”

Eventually, this conversation led to White suggesting that there was a popular “adult-oriented” (shall we say) industry in the Asian country, which then led to Conan offering himself up to be “a gigolo” on the series. Most likely, that didn’t come to pass.

Ironically, it wasn’t all that long ago where Conan appeared on a different HBO show in Curb Your Enthusiasm, playing an egotistical version of himself where you needed “clearance” in order to have a conversation with him. He’s also recently expanded onto Max (which shares a parent company with HBO) for a travel program. Even though O’Brien is no longer fully immersed in the late-night world, he is every bit as out there as he’s always been and there is something still exciting about that.

As for when The White Lotus season 3 is going to premiere, there is no firm date as of yet; however, we imagine that it is going to return within the first half of 2025.

