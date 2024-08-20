House of Villains season 2 premiere date, trailer revealed

The wait is over when it comes to wanting a premiere date for House of Villains season 2 over at E! — it has been officially announced!

Today, the cable network announced that on Wednesday, October 9, the latest batch of episodes is going to be here for the zany, over-the-top reality competition show hosted by none other than Joel McHale. He’s the perfect person to lead this procession just because he knows almost exclusively what the show is about: Watching people fight and try to get camera time.

You can see the full trailer for the season here, and at the center of it this time around is going to be such icons as original Survivor winner Richard Hatch, Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives of New Jersey, and former Big Brother star Jessie Godderz. Everyone will go toe-to-toe in various competitions, and there will be surprises and shouting matches every step of the way. Also, a familiar face is going to return, and we imagine that there are also going to be meta moments aplenty.

For a few more specifics about how the show works, check out the official synopsis:

E!’s hit competition elimination series “House of Villains” is back for season two this fall with a new set of mischievous reality all-stars as they scheme, strategize and shade each other for a chance to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Ultimate Supervillain.” Season one cast member Tiffany “New York” Pollard returns for a chance at redemption.

At this point, we’re poised to not take a single thing on this show altogether seriously. The whole objective here is to simply have a great time, and we tend to think the producers are going to be more than capable of putting forward something great with that in mind.

