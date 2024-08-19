Futurama season 12 episode 5 spoilers: The jealous chatbot

Futurama season 12 episode 5 is currently set to come on CBS next week, and one thing already feels clear — this story could be timely for everyone out there who has played around with AI technology.

Love it or hate it, there is no denying that AI has become all the rage over the course of the past several years. we have seen so many different ways in which it has been implemented, whether it be to create images, write essays, or construct ideas that make much of humanity think we’re entering dangerous territory. Then, there are also chatbots, which are largely just a way for people to fool around with the tech … at least at first. Like so many other innovations, there is a chance that you could get sucked in to the point where it’s hard to escape. Is that going to happen to Leela in this episode?

In rather unsurprising fashion, Hulu is not saying too much about Futurama season 12 episode 5 just yet — we have a synopsis, and that should be enough to tide us over:

Leela becomes friends with a jealous chatbot.

What does it mean for said chatbot to be jealous? That is one of the fun mysteries to unravel here given that on the surface, it feels like this could be a really-bad thing and that the potential for drama could be high. Does the bot destroy Leela’s reputation? Do they emotionally manipulate her? The idea is so weird and yet, what the writers here can really exploit is something that the public knows still so little about. You can stretch reality beyond what is actually true, and is anyone going to care? Just remember the sort of show that we are talking about here! A lot of the fun really does come down to the escapist qualities of the work.

