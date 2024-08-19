Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, August 19, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We don’t think we’re blowing any minds out there when we say that we’d love the show back soon! Filming has been going on for a little while now and with that in mind, we tend to think that some sort of footage is going to be coming our way soon.

Unfortunately, it is not coming our way tonight — there is no installment on the air. We still have a little under two months to go until the show comes back on Monday, October 14.

Is there going to at least be more NCIS-related content on the way here soon? We tend to think so, mostly due to the fact that this will enable the show to have an opportunity to start to promote what sort of fun cases and stories they are preparing. Sure, there’s also a chance that the status of Jessica Knight could be teased, but it still remains unclear just how much the writers really want to lean into that far in advance. After all, they may decide that they are not super-into the idea of spoiling something that could be a big premiere reveal!

Given that this season is going to be back in the 18-22 range insofar as episodes go, we do believe that there will be opportunities to learn more about all of the different characters who are in the ensemble at this point. Each cast member should get at least a couple of spotlights and at the same time, we wouldn’t be super-shocked if there is some sort of larger arc that also courses through the installments here and there. It’s just a reminder that overall, there is still so much great stuff to look forward to.

If we don’t get some sort of first-look preview the rest of the month, we certainly expect it to arrive in September.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

