Hysteria! premiere date, teaser, & more for Peacock series

Come October 18, Peacock is going to take another step forward into the horror game with the premiere of Hysteria! – will it be worth your time?

Well, let’s try to set the table here with a few different details as to what to expect. This is a show that is going to mold together a lot of different genres, from horror to drama to maybe a little humor here and there. It stars Modern Family alum Julie Bowen and beyond just that, it will feature Bruce Campbell as a special guest star! For those who love the Evil Dead franchise, it could very much be up your alley. One other thing to note is that all the episodes are going to be coming out at the same time at the 18th, meaning that this could be an easy binge leading up to Halloween.

Now, let’s get more into the story here. Below, you can see the full synopsis for what the show could be about:

When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the “Satanic Panic” of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported “supernatural activity” triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

Meanwhile, you can see a teaser here that seems to incorporate everything that you are going to get from the series — nostalgic vibes, music, and of course a star that should be familiar to a lot of audiences. In between this show and Teacup, Peacock in particular seems to be really working to deliver for horror fans through much of the spooky season — fingers crossed that this show ends up being every bit as good as it looks to be potentially on paper.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

