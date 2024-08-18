Snowpiercer season 4 episode 6: Layton’s new struggle

As we prepare to see Snowpiercer season 4 episode 6 on AMC next week, there is one important thing to note already. We are already at the halfway point of the season! Moving forward, it feels inevitable that things are going to get increasingly emotional heading into the series finale. How can they not?

The next installment is titled “Bell the Cat” and what we can say about it here is pretty simple: The odds are high that someone could die. Who will that someone be? Well, Wilford could be on the list … but so could Wolf. You can argue that Layton is in big trouble, but it’s also really hard to imagine the guy being killed before the end of the series. We also don’t tend to think that he’s ever going to die — after all, who would be happy with that?

To get a few more details now on what’s to come, go ahead and check out the full Snowpiercer season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

Nima needs more samples for his experiments, so Milius sends Wilford and the soldiers to collect; privately, Milius tells Wolf to kill Wilford; Layton wakes up on an abandoned floor and is approached by humans with toxic gas scars.

This is going to be one of those episodes that could actually teach you a good bit more about the world … or, at least what’s left of the world. The post-apocalyptic vibes are perhaps stronger at this point than any other this season!

We don’t expect a lot of resolution to almost any story within this episode — after all, why would we? we tend to think that everything here is going to be saved as we ramp up to the finale, and that may be the right way to actually handle things when the dust settles on the series.

What do you most want to see moving into Snowpiercer season 4 episode 6 on AMC when it arrives next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates down the road.

