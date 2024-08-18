Evil series finale: Will it leave door open for season 5?

We know that there have been a ton of questions entering the Evil series finale over on Paramount+, but one of the biggest ones is this: Will it set the stage for a season 5 down the road?

Well, we should note first and foremost here that at the time of this writing, there is no evidence that a season 5 is actually going to happen. While we may want it, that only goes so far in the grand scheme of things. The viewership has to be great enough to keep it going, and another party has to be interested — whether that be Paramount+ changing their mind or a place like Netflix stepping up to the plate and determining that they are happy to give things a go.

For now, here is some of what we can say. Speaking to TV Insider, Katja Herbers (who plays Kristen) indicated that the finale will “leave an opening to imagine much more story … which is a very deliberate choice by [showrunners Robert and Michelle King] to both give the viewers a gratifying potential end and an opening for more should a streamer want to pick it up.” So basically, you’re going to get some closure, but also a window for something more.

For anyone out there who is frustrated that there is no additional pickup right now, the only thing that we can say is this: Even if season 5 does manage to find a new home, this is not something that happens overnight. Also, add to this the fact that Paramount itself is navigating a potential sale — there are about a hundred different things going on behind the scenes that make this difficult, and you should be aware of that far in advance.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

