Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

As you prepare to dive into Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 5 on PBS, absolutely there is so much to be excited about across the board!

Where should you start? Well, that’s rather simple: By noting where things stand here within the grand scheme of things. Episode 5 is the penultimate story of the season and whatever happens here is going to carry over directly to the finale. We should note that the story is going to start in a pretty delicate place, and there is a chance that there will be a few notable moments that leave you talking and/or speculating for hours after.

Below, you can check out the full Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 5 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead here:

As the news of Nish’s death rocks Lucian and Virat, Alice’s feelings towards Carlo are thrown into question when she discovers he’s been testing her. Meanwhile, Bella confides in Amelia about her relationship with Marco, unaware of the looming threat Danioni poses to Marco.

Just when you think about all the individual stories here, you can argue that there is more than enough here for an hour of television, if not more. You’ve got grief, romance, fear, and a whole lot more compressed within a single episode and while we’re sure there is a lot of twists coming beyond that, just in terms of emotions alone our hair could be standing on end. Even if there’s a certain comfort that comes from watching this show and the tone is never too negative, at the same time there is still room for some darkness to creep in. We’d just advise you to go ahead and be prepared.

Is there going to be something more beyond this season?

That is where there is a certain degree of ambiguity! By virtue of that, our advice is simply to keep watching if you want to see more. You never know what could happen…

What do you most want to see moving into Hotel Portofino season 3 episode 5 over on PBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







