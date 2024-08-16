The Librarians: The Next Chapter pulled from The CW’s schedule

In what may be one of the strangest TV news stories of the day, we turn to The Librarians: The Next Chapter. What is going on here?

Well, let’s begin with what is being currently reported. Per Deadline, the upcoming adventure series (a sequel to the OG show) is no longer on The CW’s fall schedule. It is being replaced by The Wranglers, an eight-episode docuseries that feels like an attempt to capture a combination of Yellowstone and Vanderpump Rules into a single package. Is this a cost-cutting move? Does The Librarians: The Next Chapter need more time? There is a lot that remains unclear, but there has yet to be a new date set for the show.

For those who have not heard much about it as of yet, check out the official logline:

THE LIBRARIANS: THE NEXT CHAPTER is a spinoff of the original TV series “The Librarians,” which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. The new series centers on Vikram (Callum McGowan), a “Librarian” from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here. When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent. He is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians.

This latest news absolutely does continue somewhat of a worrying trend when it comes to The CW’s scripted programming, given that under the Nexstar leadership we’ve seen Walker, All American: Homecoming, and a whole lot more be canceled. Meanwhile, Superman & Lois is in its final season and most of their scripted shows now are poised to be international co-productions as a way to ensure they are affordable. This may be a part of doing business now, but it is still frustrating and we certainly don’t want to see a promising show like this buried.

