Bel-Air season 3 episode 4 air date: The schedule ahead

Following today’s big premiere on Peacock, do you want to see the Bel-Air season 3 episode 4 air date, or the schedule as a whole?

Of course, we will get to answering those questions, but the first thing we want to reiterate here is that the series is back! It has been a long wait between seasons, and we’d certainly understand if you have not seen a lot of promotion for it. This is an era of TV where it can be hard to stand out in a pretty packed field.

If you’re still debating whether or not to watch, the synopsis below should better set the stage:

“School’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home.”

What’s the plan moving forward?

Well, the three-episode release was mostly just to get you hooked on the show again. The plan is to release a new installment every week until we get to the finale in early October. There is no word on a season 4 yet, so keep watching and spread the word!

