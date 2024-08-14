Teacup teaser: New footage from Peacock’s new horror thriller

On Thursday, October 10, you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of Teacup over on Peacock. Is the potential high for this show to be one of the biggest ones that the streamer has to offer? We think so, and for a few reasons.

Take, for starters, the presence of two familiar faces in Scott Speedman (Animal Kingdom, Grey’s Anatomy) as well as Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale, Chuck). Meanwhile, you also have a premise that is tried-and-true — a community in rural America (Georgia, in this case) ends up being the setting for some strange and unexplained events. At this point, it feels abundantly clear that there is going to be a lot of danger and horror at the center of the show. There are some clear similarities you could make between this series and FROM on MGM+, another series we enjoy covering very much.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a teaser that at the very least, does a great job of establishing the setting and with that, more of what you could be seeing on the series. You’ve got gas masks, a family in peril, and a little bit more beyond that.

Is this teaser going to be enough to really get people psyched-up? We imagine that this is going to be one of those big question marks given that this is a totally new property and the streaming service needs to do whatever they can to get people excited about it far in advance. While we’d argue that this preview could have done more to illuminate the actual plot, at the same time we’re aware that there are going to be a lot of opportunities coming up to make that happen. We don’t think, at least for now, they have a reason to rush.

