MasterChef: Generations episode 10, 11 spoilers: A champ returns

It has been a long time coming, but MasterChef: Generations episode 10 is set to premiere on Fox in just one week’s time. Not only that, but you are going to see episode 11 at the same time! The show is trying to do two-hour blocks the rest of the season and moving forward, we absolutely expect the competition to be big, bold, and exciting. Also, the contestants are going to be stopping at nothing to try and impress the judges.

At this particular point in the competition, everyone knows that they are talented and they’ve gotten a good bit of validation. With that in mind, we really just have to hope that they can still step up to the plate and go above and beyond. The expectations are only going to get higher and higher from here on out.

Below, you can check out the full MasterChef: Generations episode 10 synopsis with some other updates on what lies ahead:

The chefs must incorporate the iconic beer, Blue Moon, into their dishes and ensure that the bright flavors are at the forefront of their creations. Later on, the chefs take on another field challenge as they are tasked with cooking a hearty lunch for over 100 workers in the all-new “Beer Necessities / Quarry Field Challenge” two-part episode of MasterChef: Generations airing Wednesday, August 21 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1410/1411) (TV-14 L)

So which one of these challenges is going to be the most entertaining? Well, for now, we are probably the most curious about Blue Moon just because this is the sort of challenge that we almost always enjoy — it’s a test of creativity! We are a little less excited about the prospect of something that is all about watching everyone cook the same dish. After all, we have seen this so many times and almost always, it tends to be roughly the same result.

What do you most want to see moving into MasterChef: Generations episode 10 right now?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







