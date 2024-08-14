Fire Country season 3 spoilers: EP on Jared Padalecki casting

Just in case you were not excited enough about Fire Country season 3 already, CBS announced this week that Jared Padalecki is on board. He will be appearing in a few episodes of the flagship series and beyond that, there is a chance that he will be appearing eventually in a spin-off. Nothing is confirmed there but for now, it is certainly something to consider.

So, what do the producers have to say about casting the Supernatural / Walker alum as Southern California firefighter Camden Casey? No matter where things go here, there is clearly a lot to be excited about here!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner Tia Napolitano had the following to say on the subject of what’s ahead here:

“We were so excited about casting Jared … and he’s really going to ‘flip the script’ in Edgewater … Everyone sort of treats Bode (played by series co-creator Max Thieriot) as this tiger they’re trying to tame, and Camden kind of says, ‘Why are you trying to tame a tiger? Let him out!’”

Well, let’s just go ahead and hope that this does lead to some new and unexpected stories. After all, entering season 3 there are a couple of different, primary questions we are left to wonder about. First and foremost, there is the aftermath to Gabriela’s wedding and whether or not she really tied the knot with Diego. From there, you have to wonder if Bode is really going to be able to become a firefighter or not. We know that this is something that he is striving for and yet, at the end of the day, nothing is guaranteed.

Remember now that Fire Country is going to be premiering on CBS come Friday, October 18. This means that Jared’s appearance will likely be coming up at some point later this fall.

