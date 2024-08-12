Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere date: August 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Sweet Magnolias season 4 premiere date between now and the end of August?

At this point, we certainly understand why there is a serious demand for more of the show. It is, for starters, comfort viewing for a lot of people out there; also, filming for the latest batch of episodes wrapped up this past spring. We know that the show, like so many others, took its time to get back to work after the industry strikes of 2023. It has already been over a year since the last season premiered and by all accounts, we are going to be stuck waiting for a little while longer.

So what is the situation going to be in the end here? Well, let’s just put it this way — we would be pretty surprised in the event that we do get a premiere date between now and the end of the month. Honestly, we may be stuck waiting until at least the start of the fall to get a little more news as to when the show is back. While it is possible in theory that Sweet Magnolias is back at the end of the year, the more realistic situation here is that the show does end up coming back at some point early next year.

There is one other thing that is worth remembering here, it is this: Even when the new season is ready to air, this does not mean that you are actually going to see it back right away. Remember that Netflix is really in control of when the show is back — the cast and crew are going to be stuck waiting to see what they decide, and then the promotion will go from there.

In the end, let’s just hope for plenty of escapism, twists, and turns — everything the show is known for, right?

