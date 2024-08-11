Saturday Night Live: Chloe Troast, Chloe Fineman spoof Raygun

One of the real travesties with Saturday Night Live being off the air in the summer is missing the chance to see them skewer current events. In this case, we are talking especially about the Olympics. Sure, cast members like Colin Jost have been involved in NBC’s coverage to some extent, but where are the parodies?

Well, the reality is that by the time SNL does come back with season 50 in late September / early October, a lot of content will no longer be relevant. With that, we have a couple of cast members turning to TikTok to offer their versions of some of what we’ve seen in the Games — or, to be specific, what we’ve had a chance to see from Australian breaker Raygun.

For those who haven’t heard, breakdancing was made into an event at the Olympics in Paris, which led to the aforementioned performer (who is also a university professor) taking part. While she gave it her all, let’s just say that her actual moves left a little something to be desired.

Now, if you head over to the accounts of both Chloe Fineman and Chloe Troast, you can see both of them try their best at a fitting Raygun impersonation. They are both incredibly silly and worthy of a laugh. In their own way they each capture the essence of her, and we also appreciate how Troast randomly has the Olympic theme music playing in the background for all of it.

Despite all of the jokes online, Raygun actually leaves the games as one of its most notable figures. Sure, you have the iconic medalists, but it’s good to have these unique sort of personalities to talk about at the same time.

