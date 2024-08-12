Futurama season 12 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Beauty and the Bug’

Next week on Hulu, you are going to have a chance to see Futurama season 12 episode 4 arrive — is it too early to call this one a classic?

Well, here is what we’ll say at the moment: This is at least a story that possesses a great deal of potential from top to bottom. “Beauty and the Bug” is a story that will be Bender-centric in a lot of ways, especially as he works in order to become a champion in a rather unique “sport.”

Hulu is not giving much away when it comes to Futurama season 12 episode 4, but the synopsis gives you a good sense of it now:

Bender becomes a matador in the sport of “Bug Fighting”.

What more do you really need to know in order to be excited here? This could be a character-focused story that is a little bit silly, and also a little bit funny.

Don’t get us wrong here: We absolutely do love some of the episodes of this show that are topical and are meant to spoof something specific — we’ve seen that multiple times already since the exclusive move to Hulu. However, at the same time we do think there’s something equally great about some of the stories that are a little more timeless, and you can sit back and watch them without thinking of a whole lot else.

Is there a lot to look forward to beyond this episode?

While there are not a lot of further specifics out there about remaining installments this season, know this: The series has already been renewed for season 14! That gives us the ability to just sit back, relax, and enjoy what the writers are cooking up here. Given that Futurama is hardly a show that has offered much in the way of stability over the years, we will take just about whatever we can at this point.

