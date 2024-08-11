Snowpiercer season 4 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The Engineer’

Next week on AMC, we are hitting a big milestone in regards to Snowpiercer season 4 episode 5. What are we talking about in particular?

Well, the first thing that you should really note here is pretty darn simple: At the end of this episode titled “The Engineer,” we’re going to be at the halfway point of the story! Things are inevitably going to be getting all the more intense moving forward and there is no other way to really think about it! We just hope that within that, there are a few surprises as Layton faces one of the most important decisions of his entire time on the show. Negotiations are going to be front and center for most of the story — so will things end up going according to plan?

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Snowpiercer season 4 episode 5 synopsis right now:

Layton hears the deal: Liana for Big Alice; he agrees and the trains dock at the silo; while Layton, Ben, Till, Ruth, and Alex stew in a holding room, Josie is taken to Headwood; Milius introduces his partner in crime: Wilford.

Is there a chance that more characters are going to die?

Well, remember where we are in the story right now! That is to effectively say that the odds are extremely high that some other characters are going to go, mostly because this is the sort of show that this is. Death is going to be around the corner for some of these characters and really, we just have to do our best in order to be prepared for it. At the end of the day, though, we do still think there’s a chance for a hopeful ending — at least for Layton. He is the only person we want to believe is safe, mostly because we’ve gone through so much of this journey with him over the years.

