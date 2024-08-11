Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Who is the target? (day 27)

As we prepare to dive head-first into anther day in Big Brother 26, of course there are a number of fascinating things to think about. What stands out above all others?

Well, let’s just start with the state of the upcoming vote. Tucker won the Veto yesterday, and it does seem like he is going to use it on himself. Makensy and Cedric will likely be joined by Rubina, and then decisions will be made on the vote depending on various scenarios. Cedric seems like he will probably be fine, but there are days to go until the eviction!

For now, though, we tend to think that this eviction (or at least the discussions around it) are shaping up to be one of the biggest decisions of the entire season. Think of it like this. If Cedric wins the AI Arena, there will be a potentially big divide. Based on conversations overnight, there are several people who really want to keep Rubina around, including Kimo and T’kor. Their biggest blind spot in the game is the same as many others in Chelsie, who is probably in a better spot than anyone and only Joseph seems to be super-aware of that.

Kimo and T’kor are probably on paper, two of the better players; however, they are also extremely tentative. They’ve talked about trying to fix things with Quinn and Tucker, but have not actually gone through with it. Will they actually push for Rubina to stay? It feels like Makensy likely goes right now but the Pentagon will have the final say.

Hopefully, there is some more shifting that goes on later today, especially with people like Kimo, T’kor, and even Quinn, who realizes that he and Brooklyn are likely on the bottom of the Pentagon. Uniting to take out Tucker may be a valid way to stick around for a while, but you also need to start thinking beyond that.

