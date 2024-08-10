Is Mayor of Kingstown new this week on Paramount+? After the events of this past episode, we understand if you want more immediately.

As for whether or not that is going to actually happen, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: We are going to be waiting a while. Last weekend served as the season 3 finale and as a result of that, we are now waiting for the streaming service to reveal, one way or another, if there is a season 4. We remain cautiously optimistic for a number of different reasons, but we have to remember that this is one of their biggest hits. Also, they have a great relationship with Taylor Sheridan. Why change anything now?

Well, here is how we envision the timeline going with this show over the course of the next several months. You are probably going to hear at some point before the end of the fall if we are going to get a season 4 or not; after all, that would give the creative team time to put something together for production to start in 2025.

As for whether or not we actually get to see another season in 2025, that really just comes down to one thing: When the cameras actually start rolling. That’s a hard thing to predict! Luckily, we know already that this is one of those series that does not have a lengthy post-production process and by virtue of that alone, we are going to have a chance to see the series back on the air not too long after it wraps. (This is, of course, provided that Paramount+ wants to bring it back in a short window of time — they are the ones who are going to have the final say here more than anyone else.)

