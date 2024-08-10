Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, August 10, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, we understand if you are out there and eager for more episodes. How can you not? This is a show that has generated a ton of headlines over the past few weeks, and for pretty understandable reasons.

After all, consider the following: This is a show that cares extensively about election season. It is when it often generates the most attention and with Kamala Harris now running for President, they can make a meal out of Maya Rudolph playing the part again. They still need to find an actor to play Minnesota Governor and Vice-Presidential candidate Tim Walz, as Steve Martin ultimately turned down the offer. (They also need a JD Vance.)

For now, the bad news here is that you aren’t going to see any Saturday Night Live tonight, or for some time moving forward. There are not going to be any new episodes until at least late September or early October, so you may need to exercise a good bit of patience over the next several weeks.

So, politics aside, are there any other announcements that the sketch show is going to make in the weeks ahead? We suppose that the biggest thing to wonder right now is whether or not a new cast member is going to be added to the fold or not. Given that both Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney are not coming back, you can argue that there is at least a chance that someone else becomes a part of the show in the near future. Or, the producers may opt for a smaller cast for season 50 given that there is likely to be a lot of cameos and throwbacks with it being such a huge milestone. There is no confirmed host for the premiere, but we tend to think a lot of alumni will be returning.

