Doctor Who season 15: EP on Disney, BBC One deal

We are now one season into the two-season arrangement with Doctor Who over at Disney+ and BBC One. So, what does that mean when it comes to the future?

Of course, there is reason for discussion about this deal just because of all the reports that are out there, including claims that the sci-fi drama has underperformed on the streaming service internationally. Is that the case? It’s really hard to say just because the nature of TV ratings these days. We know that the Ncuti Gatwa – Millie Gibson series is operating at a higher budget now, but that doesn’t mean it is floundering by any means! Season 14 (or, season 1, as Disney is trying to call it) was creatively strong, and you honestly have to look at the show almost as though it is building a totally new brand at its new home.

With all of this in mind, there are still reasons to have a positive outlook about the future. For more, just see what executive producer Jane Tranter had to say to Deadline:

We feel good about the first season. Just as Industry was a really small experiment at the start, I think this new building of the franchise between the BBC and Disney+ — it’s a whole new iteration, and us all coming back all these years later to do it. It was a whole new adventure. We’re really pleased with the show that we’ve made, and that there is a whole new audience being driven to the show who haven’t watched Doctor Who in the past, has been exactly what Russell [Davies] set out to do. So that’s really good. We announced last week that we’re doing The War Between The Land And The Sea, which is the first time there’s a mini series within the whole universe. So we’re thrilled that the BBC and Disney+ have awarded us that to do. We’re still in the edit, very early days of the edit for Season 2, which obviously won’t go out for another year or so. It’s very exciting. We’re right in the middle of the journey, and it’s very exhilarating.

This is a small hint that we’re probably waiting until next summer to see season 15, which is a long ways to wait — but at least we’re hopeful that it will live up to the hype with more rich stories and a new companion played by Varada Sethu.

