The Amazing Race 37 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With us now into the month of August, why not share an update on The Amazing Race 37? We know that there is still some disappointment out there that there is not an official premiere date for the next chapter of the show. Is that about to change?

Well, let’s take things a step at a time and begin by noting that the new season of the reality competition has already been filmed; with that, the power shifts over to CBS to do whatever they want to with out. The idea appears to be to bring it back alongside Survivor 48 in the new year, and to once again give us 90-minute episodes as we’ve seen the past two seasons. (This is technically only the second season of the Race that will be filmed with that format in mind.)

If this plan for a premiere date holds, you will probably get more of a formal announcement closer to the end of the year. The reason why The Amazing Race is not coming back this year is due a little bit more to The Summit, another reality show that CBS is trying to put into their fall lineup after Survivor 47. Whether or not it turns out to be a big hit is to be determined, but we cannot pretend to be shocked that they are trying to find some other sort of new concept given many of their reality hits are extremely old.

In getting back to the Race, we don’t honestly think that there are going to be any big changes — mostly because there is no real reason for there to be, all things considered. The biggest issues with season 36 were due to the locations all being relatively close to each other; this was due in part to restrictions from the global pandemic. This isn’t so much an issue anymore, which means that everyone can roam more freely about.

